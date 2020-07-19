Danny Mills issues West Brom promotion warning ahead of crucial game

Former England international Danny Mills believes that West Brom have to win automatic promotion on Wednesday as missing out will damage the side mentally for the play-offs.

Albion handed the initiative to Brentford on Friday when they surprisingly lost to Huddersfield. However, the Bees, who only needed a point to go second in the table, couldn’t capitalise as they lost to Stoke the following day.

Therefore, the Baggies are in pole position as they know a win against QPR at The Hawthorns on Wednesday will see them return to the Premier League.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Mills explained how he doubts Albion would be able to cope if they don’t finish the job against the R’s.

“You have to look at it like what happened to Leeds last season. It’s very, very difficult if you’ve been first or second all season and suddenly you drop into the play-offs. It’s a massive disappointment, a huge disappointment, for that to happen.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to lift yourselves, whereas if you’re seventh and you’ve sneaked in on the last day of the season, you’re riding the crest of a wave. It would be a massive blow for West Brom if they don’t make it up in the automatic positions now.”

The verdict

There won’t be many that disagree with Mills and it would be a real hammer blow for Albion if they don’t go up with Leeds automatically.

Whilst the performance on Friday was concerning, the side have been given a lifeline and it’s one you’d expect them to take.

QPR have nothing to play for and you can imagine Slaven Bilic will have the players fired up and ready to take this massive opportunity.

