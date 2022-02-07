Danny Mills issues verdict on West Brom’s chances of promotion under Steve Bruce

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills believes Championship side West Bromwich Albion have a real chance of getting back to the Premier League under the stewardship of Steve Bruce, speaking to Football Insider.

The 61-year-old was appointed at The Hawthorns last Thursday following the dismissal of Valerien Ismael, with the Frenchman winning just one of his last eight competitive matches in charge of the promotion contenders.

Albion gave former Barnsley boss Ismael a four-year contract on his arrival in the West Midlands in the summer – but with the club in genuine danger of following out of the play-off zone altogether following a string of toothless performances – the second-tier side’s board have acted to appoint Bruce.

Previously expected to be fighting for automatic promotion at the start of the season, expectations that were only raised after going unbeaten in their opening ten league matches of the season.

It could be argued their poor performances haven’t even matched their already underwhelming league position, with a severe lack of quality in the final third despite managing to keep things tight at the back in large stages of the 2021/22 campaign thus far.

Pundit Mills believes better times could be on the horizon for West Brom and their supporters though – going on to claim that their new boss is a much better manager than his predecessor despite the 61-year-old’s turbulent spell at Newcastle United and believes they have the ingredients to secure a top-flight return.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Yes, I do (think Bruce can take West Brom up).

“He’s better than the previous manager. It gives them a better chance.

“Ismael’s style of play worked at Barnsley for a period but it hasn’t really worked at West Brom.

“I’ve seen them a couple of times live and they are a little bit predictable, a little bit direct. They’ve got one way of playing and when teams work that out, as they have done, you’ve got nowhere to go with it and I think that’s what has happened.

“They’re in a good position. They’ve got a great opportunity so they are trying to maximise that.

“Bruce is an incredibly experienced, good man-manager, let’s not forget that. On a short-term deal, I think it’s a really good deal.”

The Verdict:

It couldn’t have got much worse under Ismael, so this is a much-needed fresh start for the Baggies and one that could provide them with a new manager bounce.

This could be vital in securing their place in the top six – because their status in the play-offs is looking under siege at this moment in time with QPR, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest all teams that will be disappointed if they don’t force their way into the promotion mix at the end of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Bruce can put his Newcastle spell firmly behind him – but the addition of son and former Hull City centre-back Alex to his backroom team could be a shrewd move to provide the freshness needed alongside the stability of having Stephen Clemence at his side once again.

In terms of the squad, the quality is there to be a real force – but depth continues to be an issue with a lack of options in the middle of the park and up top at this stage with Daryl Dike unavailable.

A few more injuries in those positions could be detrimental, so Albion’s new boss will be relying on the likes of Andy Carroll, Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore to stay fit as they look to turn their fortunes around.