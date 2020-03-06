Danny Mills issues against the grain verdict on Leeds United star

Danny Mills has cast doubt over whether Kalvin Phillips is ready for an England call-up.

The Leeds United man has been a revelations for the Whites this term as they look to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Phillips is renowned as one of the best players in the second tier and is reportedly on the radar of Gareth Southgate for the upcoming international fixtures ahead of Euro 2020.

But while the 24-year-old may be good enough to play for the Three Lions, the former Leeds defender has said that it’s a completely different thing to be mentally ready for the demands on international football.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said: “He is by far the best player in the Championship but it is not always about ability

“It is about mentality. How does he feel when he walks into that situation when he is playing with players that he has never played with, or against? Mentally that can be very difficult – to make that step up. You feel very lonely.

“He will not know too many people in that squad and you need people around you when you first go in there and I do not care how good you are or what club you are at, when you first walk in it is nerve-racking as hell.

“If you go to the Euros there is all the press attention on you – how does he deal with that? To throw him in at the last minute would be a big gamble.”

Can you remember Leeds’ first 12 results this season?

1 of 12 First of all, what score did Leeds' opening day clash with Bristol City finish? 0-3 1-3 2-3 1-4

The verdict

While there may well be doubts over whether Kalvin Phillips is ready for an England call, Danny Mills’ comments seem a little bit odd.

Phillips is unproven against top players and so, for me, I’m not sure that the Leeds man should be thrown into the senior squad until he’s experienced Premier League football – something that will happen next term with or without Leeds.

To suggest that he might not be mentally ready to handle it seems silly as the only way that he will know what it takes is to experience.

Phillips is a grounded lad and so I’m sure he’ll have no problems settling into the senior side – the questions is more about whether he’s technically ready.