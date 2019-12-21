Danny Mills identifies Leeds United’s top performer so far this season

Former Leeds defender Danny Mills has pinpointed Ben White as the club’s top performer this season, but he thinks the Elland Road outfit will now struggle to keep hold of him.

White joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side on a season-long loan deal from Brighton over the summer, and he has since excelled alongside Liam Cooper at the heart of defence by playing a key role during all of the Whites’ 22 league matches so far this term.

The 22-year-old has proved to be the perfect replacement for Pontus Jansson – who left Leeds to join Brentford before the start of the season – and he has helped the second-placed Whites create a 10 point gap between themselves and Preston in third.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills has described White as “outstanding” following his consistency this term, and the ex-England international thinks Leeds could lose the defender to a top Premier League club in the near future.

“Ben White. I think he has been outstanding,” he said.

“He can play and he can defend and I think that’s why, sadly for Leeds…they will struggle to keep hold of him.

“There will be very big Premier League sides desperate to snap him up.”

White is set to make his 23rd consecutive league start for Leeds when they face Fulham this afternoon, with this coming at the end of a week where Chelsea became the latest club to become interested in the young defender, according to the Sun.

The Verdict

There was plenty of uncertainty surrounding Leeds’ defensive set-up following Jansson’s shock departure from the club, but White’s brilliance has assuaged any concerns during the first half of the campaign.

The Brighton loanee has slotted seamlessly into the Whites’ starting line-up during their successful campaign so far, and his displays have certainly warranted any interest from top Premier League sides.

It will be interesting to see where White ends up ahead of the 2020/21 season, but he should definitely remain at Elland Road for the second half of the current season in order to help Bielsa’s side seal promotion.