Danny Mills highlights importance of Leeds United’s clash with Cardiff City

Leeds United will be hoping they can pick up where they left off when they return to competitive action in the Championship this weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had won their last five league matches before off-the-field events brought an abrupt halt to their momentum heading into the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

The Yorkshire-based side are sat top of the second tier standings, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Leeds are set to take on Cardiff City on Sunday in their first game back from the break, and it’ll be an unusual way to finish the season, with no fans in attendance for the remaining fixtures.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds defender Danny Mills felt as though the prospect of playing in front of no fans could be difficult for the players.

“It is going to be difficult for all of the players. The squad on different coaches, the dressing room set up.

“For lots of sides the team talk may be an issue but with Marcelo Bielsa not speaking much English that may not be for Leeds.”

Mills went on to highlight the importance of the game against Cardiff on Sunday, and insisted that his former side have to hit the ground running.

“Everything will be different and players will be feeling their way into new routines for the first few games. No crowd, getting the ball back yourself… everything that they are used to has gone.

“It will be about who adapts quickest. Fitness will play a huge part but the best teams should still come out on top though. After coming so close last season Leeds will know they have to hit the ground running against Cardiff.”

The Verdict:

It’s certainly going to be an odd feeling for the Leeds players!

The Elland Road faithful have been their 12th man throughout this season, and the players will surely be frustrated that they can’t have their fans in attendance for the final nine matches this term.

But Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be well-drilled enough to get over the line in the race for promotion into the Premier League, and they fully deserve a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

I can’t see any team stopping Leeds from now until the end of the season.