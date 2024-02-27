Highlights Disappointing season for Middlesbrough with inconsistencies and lack of goals.

After Middlesbrough reached the Championship play-offs under Michael Carrick last season, expectations were that they would be in contention for promotion in his first full season in charge.

However, it hasn't quite transpired like that and the club are 13th, 11 points from the top six, though with a game in hand on every team above them.

Championship table - 27/02/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 11th Watford 34 3 44 12th Bristol City 34 0 44 13th Middlesbrough 33 -2 44 14th Cardiff City 34 -9 44 15th Plymouth Argyle 34 -4 40 16th Blackburn Rovers 34 -12 39

Their home defeat to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday means, unless there is a dramatic turn around, it looks as though Boro will miss out on the play-offs this season, a real blow after high expectations going into the season.

The club had a really poor start to the season, but despite a decent run that put them back into top six contention, a lack of consistency has been the club's downfall this year.

Boro have done the double over Champions elect Leicester City but have suffered some poor home defeats to bottom-half teams like Stoke City,QPR, and Plymouth.

They're clearly a good side ob their day but they just haven't shown it consistently enough.

Danny Mills delivers frustrating Middlesbrough prediction

Pundit and former Middlesbrough defender Danny Mills believes that Boro's downfall this season is thanks to a lack of consistency and problems scoring goals.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via 888sport, Mills, who spent the 2003/04 season on loan at the Riverside Stadium from Leeds United, said: "When you lose the leading Championship goalscorer last year in Chuba Akpom and not replace him, this is a concern, and it has been an issue all season for Boro to score goals.

"They are not consistent at all and this must be a concern for Carrick and the club. Beating Leicester and then losing to Plymouth doesn’t add up.

"Home defeats have been costly and it’s so important to have good home form."

Mills believes the club's chances of making the top six have gone and can't understand why the club have been so inconsistent this season, particularly at home.

"They will very likely miss out on the play-offs, so I'm not sure what happens next.

"It’s a shame as Boro has always been a tough place to go, but maybe the players are feeling nervous in front of the home fans, as their players are good enough, and it’s difficult to see why they are so inconsistent."

Chuba Akpom has been a big loss for Middlesbrough

It was always going to be difficult losing the Championship's top scorer, but Boro have struggled for goals this season, particularly with Morgan Rogers' departure in January.

Their top scorers are Rogers and Emmanuel Latte Lath, with just seven goals each, compared to the 29 goals Akpom bagged last term and the 11 that mid-season arrival Cameron Archer contributed.

This is obviously a huge difference, and Boro have scored 47 goals in the Championship this season. This puts them as the 12th top scorers in the division actually higher than their position in the real league table.

However, Boro's big problem is having one main reliable source of goals, which they had with Akpom last season.

The club's priority in the summer must be signing a striker with a proven track record of scoring 15–20 goals a season. This won't come cheap, but it's exactly what the club need if they're to be in the mix for promotion.

The club have shown that on their day they're more than capable of competing with the better sides in the division thanks to their double over Leicester and run to the League Cup semi-final.

Signing a quality striker is crucial for any promotion bid next season - the problem they will face is that everyone wants one.