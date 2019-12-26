Danny Mills gives his take on West Ham’s interest in 29 y/o Championship midfielder

Danny Mills says that West Ham are taking the right sort of approach to the January transfer window with their reported interest in Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen.

It was recently revealed by the Daily Mail that the Hammers are plotting an £8million bid for Allen when the transfer market reopens next week, but that the Potters are looking to hold out for a fee of £15million for the 29-year-old.

Despite that, it seems that Mills still believes Allen could prove to be a decent signing for West Ham, should they manager to bring the Welshman to the London Stadium.

When asked whether Allen would be a good signing for West Ham, the former England international told Football Insider: “Yeah definitely.

“He’s a quality player, he’s worked with loads of quality players before, it maybe is a little bit of a surprise that he has stayed at Stoke.

“Though sometimes that can be seen as a good thing as it shows commitment and that he’s willing to stay and work hard at places.”

Discussing the impact Allen could have at West Ham, Mills continued: “He’s worked with exceptional players so yes I think that type of player…on a short-term basis alongside Mark Noble and Declan Rice would certainly add to what they’ve got.

“And it’ll add a little bit of control to that midfield.”

Allen joined Stoke from Liverpool in the summer of 2016, and has been a regular feature in the Potters’ starting lineup ever since his move to the Bet365 Stadium.

There are currently two and a half years remaining on Allen’s contract with Stoke, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict

It could be argued that Mills does have a point here.

Things haven’t really gone as West Ham may have hoped so far this season, and the addition of another player with some top-flight experience could help them to pull further away from the bottom three going forward.

Given his spells in the Premier League with the likes of Swansea, Liverpool and Stoke, Allen is someone who could potentially offer that.

However, when you consider the struggles that Stoke are now experiencing in the Championship, you do have to wonder slightly whether Allen would be capable of making that step back up to the Premier League.