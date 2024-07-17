Former Norwich City defender Danny Mills believes that the signing of Callum Doyle on loan from Premier League champions Man City is a smart move ahead of their Championship campaign next season.

Doyle is set to join Norwich City on loan for the 2024/25 season, according to a report from the BBC.

The 20-year-old will become Johannes Hoff Thorup's second signing since being appointed as head coach at Carrow Road this summer, following the arrival of Panama international centre-back Jose Cordoba earlier in the transfer window.

Doyle has spent the last three seasons away from the Etihad Stadium, and has enjoyed three successful loan stints during that time.

First, he helped Sunderland achieve promotion from League One via the play-offs during the 2021/22 season. He joined Coventry City on loan for the 2022/23 campaign, where he helped the Sky Blues reach the Championship play-off final before they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town at Wembley.

The youngster won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in his career with Leicester City last season, winning the Championship title and gaining valuable experience of success in the second tier, although he spent a significant period on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Danny Mills believes Callum Doyle is a big signing for Norwich City

Doyle has built a good reputation in the Championship over the course of the last two seasons, being part of two promotion pushes and winning the league title at the end of the second one.

Callum Doyle's Championship Stats (Transfermarkt) Player Name Appearances Minutes Played Callum Doyle 61 4,905

Norwich will no doubt be looking to at least achieve another top six finish next season, after they were comfortably beaten by Leeds United in the play-off semi-final last season - a result that signalled the end of David Wagner's time in charge.

Ex-Canaries right-back Mills has spoken about Doyle's impending move to Norwich, describing the deal as a big signing for the Norfolk outfit.

"With potential outgoings, recruitment is key and having a player who knows the division and has shown quality in the division is a smart move," Mills said.

"If Norwich can get this over the line, it's a big signing to help them build a good squad to compete in the Championship as it's the toughest of leagues to play in."

Mills believes that Doyle's quality and experience, despite his age, will be a good addition to Norwich's squad ahead of another highly competitive season in the Championship.

Norwich City need a rebuild to flourish under Johannes Hoff Thorup

It will be an important few weeks for Norwich as the transfer window heats up, with a number of players being linked with moves away from Norfolk.

Striker Adam Idah has reportedly made it clear that he is keen on a permanent return to Celtic following his successful loan spell last season, while Scottish midfielder Kenny McLean is attracting interest from fellow Championship side Sheffield United.

Young winger Abu Kamara is expected to be the subject of an official bid from Portsmouth, the club he helped win promotion to the second tier during a fruitful loan spell last season.

Norwich must ensure they bring in enough quality to compete at the top end of the Championship next season, after it looked like they could miss out on the play-offs a few times last term.

They have been linked with a move for Portuguese left-back Leonardo Lelo, with Hoff Thorup surely wanting further reinforcements before the opening day fixture against Oxford United.

Bringing in Doyle, who worked under a promising young manager with no Championship experience last season in Enzo Maresca at Leicester, should turn out to be a good move by Hoff Thorup and Norwich - he has a title-winning campaign under his belt and that is priceless when it comes to building a squad fit for the top six.