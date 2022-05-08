Danny McNamara delivers message to Millwall supporters after breakout Championship campaign

Millwall came close but not quite close enough to the play-off places this season, with the Lions managing a ninth place finish in the second tier come the end of the campaign.

The top six was still on the cards for the club until the final few games of the season – so could be seen as a fairly successful campaign for Gary Rowett and his team.

It will certainly be seen as much for Danny McNamara, who managed to feature more times in the Championship this season than he has managed throughout his career so far. Last season he managed only 16 league outings but he has managed over double that amount this campaign.

Only die-hard Millwall supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 THE CLUB WERE FOUNDED HIGHER OR LOWER THAN 125 YEARS AGO? HIGHER LOWER

With 37 league games to his name – and four goal contributions – the player has now become a first-team regular and a reliable face in the side for the Lions. After his best season yet then for the club, he has now taken to Twitter to thank fans for their support and to highlight how good of a campaign it has been for him.

21/22 what a campaign it’s been for everyone involved. Thank you to all the @MillwallFC fans travelling up and down the country following us👊🏼🦁💙 pic.twitter.com/CjNT141Ruo — Danny Mc (@DannyMcNamara32) May 8, 2022

It was a successful season for club and player then – and that was highlighted even more as the campaign drew to a close, with McNamara sealing TWO awards in the club’s end of season award ceremony. The 23-year-old took home Millwall’s Junior Lion of the Season award and was runner-up in the supporter’s vote for Player of the Season too.

He’s clearly been a valued member of the team this season then – and as the season comes to a close, he’ll be hoping for a refresh in summer and to then go again in the Championship in the next campaign.

The Verdict

Dan McNamara has had the season he could only have dreamed of back in September, with the youngster nearly helping take his team into the play-offs, featuring almost every week and picking up personal honours along the way.

The player then will be delighted with how the campaign has gone, even if the Lions weren’t quite able to sneak into those top six spots. Gary Rowett and the club’s supporters though are clearly a fan of the full-back and want him to continue thriving with the side going forward.

Considering how solid he has been at the Den this season, you wouldn’t be surprised to see some interest in his services come the opening of the transfer window. The Lions though will not want to let him leave, with the 23-year-old becoming a vital cog in the Millwall machine.

Going forward, they need to keep the spine of their team intact – and McNamara is a key part of that spine of the Lions side.