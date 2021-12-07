Danny Mayor starts: The predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to face MK Dons on Wednesday night

Plymouth Argyle could fall out of the play-off places if they lose at Milton Keynes Dons on Wednesday evening.

The club look set to lose manager Ryan Lowe, as per TalkSPORT, with the former Bury man potentially heading to Preston North End. Lowe would leave Argyle in a much better place than when he took over following their relegation to League Two ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Lowe’s assistant manager Steven Schumacher would be the man to take temporary charge of the Pilgrims for the trip to Stadium MK, and could be in line for the job on a permanent basis according to Football Insider.

It is hard to say what kind of impact the news will have on the players’ mindsets ahead of taking on the Dons who sit sixth in the table.

We are predicting Plymouth will turn out the same starting XI as their last league outing, a 2-1 defeat against Wigan Athletic…

Ryan Broom and Jordan Garrick will be pushing for a start with the latter getting himself on the scoresheet in the FA Cup last weekend. Danny Mayor gets the nod ahead of Broom, who is on loan from Peterborough United, having scored in the loss at home to Wigan Athletic and taking on more leadership responsibilities in the dressing room.

Quiz: Have Plymouth Argyle ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Emirates Stadium Yes No

Argyle have made a brilliant start to the season, and even having lost their last three they are still credible play-off contenders who will not want to let their league position slip due to a managerial departure.

It would be a surprise to see Schumacher alter the system that has been so successful up to this point.