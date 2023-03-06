Danny Mayor misses out, 3-4-3: The Plymouth Argyle XI that Schumacher should field v Derby County on Tuesday

Plymouth Argyle will be aiming to complete a domestic double over Derby County when Paul Warne’s Rams arrive in Devon on Tuesday evening.

The Pilgrims maintained their five-point cushion over third-placed Ipswich Town at the weekend with a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic, and Steven Schumacher will be eyeing a 16th home league win of the season in this just their 18th League One match at Home Park of the campaign.

Derby will have been very frustrated to let a 2-0 lead slip to a 2-2 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, and they will need to take all three points to keep any sort of hope of climbing into the automatic promotion conversation.

Dan Scarr and Conor Grant are on their way back into the first team fold for Argyle, while Michael Cooper, Adam Randell and Tyreik Wright remain sidelined for this encounter.

Here, we are suggesting two alterations to the side that beat the Addicks to take on the Rams in front of the Sky Sports cameras…

The two changes are as follows: Jay Matete for Matt Butcher and Callum Wright for Danny Mayor.

No alteration is suggested due to poor performance levels or injuries, but mainly in sticking with the rotation policy that has served Argyle so well this season.

Mayor has had his fitness challenges this term and therefore it could be smart to give him a break in this quick turnaround.

Jay Matete may have been rested against Charlton with this match in mind, with the speed and ball progression that he offers potentially better suited to taking on the gifted Derby midfield.