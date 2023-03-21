Plymouth Argyle could return to the top of League One in victory over Accrington Stanley this evening.

Steven Schumacher's men bounced back from a 3-0 defeat at Barnsley last time out on their travels in comfortably getting past rock bottom Forest Green Rovers to a 2-0 scoreline on Saturday.

Ipswich Town have now won six league games on the bounce without conceding a goal to put themselves back in the automatic promotion conversation, applying pressure on the Pilgrims as they head to the Crown Ground this evening.

Schumacher has adopted a squad rotation policy this season that has been very effective.

Argyle assembled a very exciting squad in the summer, built on that promise in January, handing Schumacher the luxury of being able to alter his starting XI without any drop-off in quality.

That selection policy will likely continue, especially with the quick turnaround, in the trip to Accrington, and Argyle are in a much better position to deal with the busy schedule than the hosts.

Here, we are suggesting four changes from the side that beat FGR to take on Stanley...

The alterations are as follows: Dan Scarr for James Bolton, Jay Matete replaces Matt Butcher, Callum Wright comes in for Danny Mayor and finally Ryan Hardie steps in for Niall Ennis.

Schumacher is a firm believer in the system that Argyle have played all season, and it would be an enormous surprise to see him move away from that anytime soon.

Bolton is unfortunate to lose his place after scoring against FGR but Scarr will be a welcome returnee after a spell on the treatment table.

Matete offers extra mobility in central midfield, which could be a nightmare for Stanley with players who will have played 90 minutes against Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday preparing to go again.

Hardie is Argyle's first choice number nine at the moment, and he may have been rested on Saturday due to the lesser opposition in the fixture.

Stanley away is not as intimidating of a fixture this season as it has been in recent campaigns, with John Coleman's men suffering from injuries to key players.

Argyle have been fairly ruthless in putting sides towards the bottom end of the division to the sword and to be able to bring players of Wright and Hardie's quality into the forward line, with Finn Azaz keeping his place, is a very healthy position for them to be in, while aiming to build a five-point cushion on third-placed Ipswich Town.