Danny Lloyd projects good performance at Gillingham in the long run

Gillingham attacker Danny Lloyd believes he can continue to replicate his exciting performance after playing an integral role in Gillingham’s comeback draw against Charlton.

The newly signed attacking midfielder made a significant contribution in the Gills’ equalising goal at the hour mark before being denied late on by the woodwork to seal all three points at Priestfield.

Danny Lloyd has only featured in two league games since joining Gillingham in the summer after turning down a contract extension at Tranmere Rovers but his fine form against Charlton suggests that he is a good selection option for Steve Evans and he’s now eager to keep the ball rolling.

Speaking to the press after the game, Lloyd said to Kent Online news: “I knew I would have to be patient coming in, I know how the gaffer works, I am just happy to be on the pitch whenever selected. Hopefully the performance has given the gaffer something to think about.”

“All I can do is be patient, keep working hard in training and then when I get a chance on the pitch hopefully I can put in a very similar performance to that. That is my game, getting wide and getting crosses in, dipping in and linking up, like I did with Gerald (Sithole) for the chance that hit the post. I am ready to go wherever called upon and whenever needed.”

The Verdict

This is a good way for Lloyd to establish his presence at his new club.

In recent times, he has been unable to hit his stride at previous teams in which he has played, so the fine performance at Priestfield against Charlton will do more good to increase his confidence and actually achieve a fruitful stint with the Gills.