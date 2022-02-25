Danny Hylton reveals thoughts on Luton Town play-off hopes

Luton have been one of the most solid teams in the Championship for a while now and they are continuing to get better and better under Nathan Jones.

They’ve climbed towards the play-off places this campaign and there is every chance that, come the end of the campaign, they could be one of the teams sitting in the top six and dreaming of a spot in the Premier League.

You certainly wouldn’t write them off and as they continue to pick up the points, Danny Hylton has insisted to Luton Today that he and his teammates are not getting carried away and looking at the second tier table.

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Carlos Mendes Gomes? Cambridge Accrington Morecambe Fleetwood

As things stand, just two points are separating them from sixth place and they are certainly amongst the leading contenders to seal a play-off berth when the season comes to an end. Considering they also have games in hand on the likes of Blackburn and Huddersfield – who are in the top six – and it puts them in an even better position too.

Hylton hasn’t perhaps played as much of a role in their push for promotion this season as he would have liked, playing in just nine league games and making two starts. He has still managed two goals though and the 33-year-old is still overjoyed at the way his team and teammates are faring but isn’t getting carried away.

Speaking to Luton Today about his side’s chances of claiming a play-off spot, he said: “Listen, I’m certainly not getting carried away. The boys in there, we have a little look at the table, but I can promise you now there’s no talk of we can do this or we can do that.

“It’s just right, Stoke, that’s taken care of, now on to Saturday.” Hylton then is adamant that his side are taking one game at a time – and that approach appears to be working so far. The Verdict Luton have been incredible under Nathan Jones and you have to commend the work that he and his team have done so far. To take them from League One into the Championship, then make them an established second tier outfit and now potentially lead them towards a promotion is huge. Their rise has kept going and it could ultimately lead to a Premier League spot. If they keep picking up results and putting in performances against the big teams, then they could certainly dare to dream though. The ‘one game at a time approach’ is one taken by many teams but soon they could start dreaming. As the season draws on and if the points rack up, they might not help themselves but look at their standing in the division because it could be within the play-off spots.