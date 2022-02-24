Danny Hylton opens up about his current situation at Luton Town

Luton Town striker Danny Hylton has suggested, in a conversation with Luton Today, that there have been opportunities to depart the Championship outfit but his love for the club has prevailed.

The 32-year-old has been with the Hatters during their rise from League 2 to becoming an established Championship club.

With first-team opportunities rather limited for the forward, Hylton was summoned to the starting XI by Nathan Jones last night, with the experienced forward being deployed in a rather unfamiliar number 10 role.

Tasked with nullifying the influence of Joe Allen, Hylton stuck to his objective fantastically well, whilst opening the scoring in the 56th minute.

Speaking to Luton Today about his love for the club and the different kind of role he plays with the Hatters in the Championship, Hylton said: “There’s always going to be talk when you’re not playing, there’s this and that, phone-calls, but the gaffer will tell you, I always say, I love it here, I don’t want to be anywhere else. I wanted to stay and I’m delighted the gaffer wanted me to stay.

“I want to stay involved, want to play more games, want to stay fit, want to get sharper and contribute to this team. It’s a fantastic squad, I might not play every game, but when I’m called upon, I want to give my all for the team and lets see where we can get to.”

The verdict

Hylton is a trusted member of the squad, with Jones able to call on him to do a job.

Whilst he might not play as many minutes as he used to during the club’s promotion-winning season in League’s One and Two, he was particularly influential during the second half against Stoke last night, proving to be more than capable at Championship level.

It remains to be seen how much of a part he will play in the rest of the campaign, but Jones will have full faith in him.

Hylton will see his contract at Kenilworth Road expire in the summer, so his immediate future at Luton is quite unclear, however, last night’s performance will have put him in the shop window somewhat.