Danny Hylton offers honest reflection on Luton Town’s play-off defeat to Huddersfield

Danny Hylton has admitted that although Luton Town’s defeat to Huddersfield Town in the Championship last night hurt, he is proud of what the club were able to achieve during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Hatters defied all expectations as they managed to seal a sixth-place finish in the second-tier on the final day of the regular season.

After being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final with Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road last week, Luton were unable to book a trip to Wembley Stadium yesterday as their opponents secured a 1-0 victory.

Nathan Jones’ side created the best opportunity of the first-half as Harry Cornick’s effort was saved by Lee Nicholls.

Following the break, Cameron Jerome headed an effort wide of the target before Nicholls denied Cornick again.

With the game seemingly set to head towards extra-time, Jordan Rhodes ended Luton’s hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League by scoring the winning goal for the Terriers in the 82nd minute.

Reflecting on his side’s defeat on Twitter, Hylton has admitted that he believes that the club will come back stronger next season.

The 33-year-old posted: “Last night result hurt me bad!!!

“But I’m proud to be part of this team @ltfc_official.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Luton Town players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did Steve Howard score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Luton? More Less

“I’m proud with what we achieved this season.

“This group will come again!!!”

Last night result hurt me bad!!! But Im proud to be part of this team @ltfc_official

I’m Proud with what we achieved this season

This group will come again!!! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZfKnO2YGo1 — Hylts (@dannyhylton09) May 17, 2022

The Verdict

Luton should indeed be extremely proud of what they were able to achieve in the 2021/22 term as they managed to provide their supporters with some memorable moments in the Championship.

Despite having a modest budget, the Hatters punched above their weight as their players thrived under the guidance of Jones.

When you consider that Hylton’s current contract is set to expire next month, there is a chance that he has now played his final game for the club.

Given that he only managed to score four goals in 22 appearances in all competitions in this particular campaign, the forward may be allowed to move on to pastures new this summer if Jones wants to upgrade his options in this position.