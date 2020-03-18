Danny Higginbotham reveals where Stoke City favourite ranks among best he has played with

Danny Higginbotham has revealed that former Stoke City striker Ricardo Fuller is up there with one of the best players he played with during his career.

The versatile defender enjoyed a successful time as a player, starting out at Manchester United before going on to play for Derby County, Southampton and Sunderland among others.

However, he is perhaps best remembered for his time with the Potters, as he starred as Tony Pulis’ side won promotion and then established themselves in the top-flight.

And, Fuller was crucial to that, with the Jamaican playing a major role in their success with his goals and ability on the ball.

Therefore, he is a huge favourite among the Stoke faithful and one asked Higginbotham on Twitter where Fuller ranked with the best players he played with – and he explained just how good the ex-Preston man is.

“Right up near the top. Could create something from nothing and if he didn’t have the injuries he would of played higher.”

The duo spent five years together as players at Stoke, whilst they were also teammates at Southampton.

The verdict

This won’t come as a surprise to many Stoke fans as they love Fuller and he is rightly lauded as one of the best players they’ve had in their recent history.

On his day, he was the complete striker. He had the physicality to mix it with any defender and his touch and technique was superb and he scored many memorable goals.

Clearly, Higginbotham recognises that and when you look at the career he had, this is high praise for Fuller.

