Danny Higginbotham makes somewhat surprising Stoke City player claim

Former Stoke City player Danny Higginbotham has said that he believes Joe Allen has improved under manager Michael O’Neill.

The Potters have been unable to build consistency this term and have struggled to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

Whilst improvements have been made since O’Neill took over from Nathan Jones at the start of November, Stoke sit 21st in the Championship league standings.

Individual player performances have also improved under the Northern Irishman and Allen is one of those, having netted two goals against Luton Town at the start of December.

The ex-Liverpool man, who arrived at Stoke in 2016, suffered relegation at the Bet365 stadium and has been a mainstay in the Stoke starting eleven since his arrival, making 146 appearances to date but he hasn’t been a popular figure in recent months.

On the subject of Allen, Higginbotham told Stoke Sentinel: “Like I’ve said, Nathan Jones played a diamond when he was here, which he had great success with at Luton, but I just think that a lot of the time when he was playing a diamond you had players that were getting into each other’s space.

“Whereas I think now with Joe Allen, we’re starting to see him get into the box more and the timing of his runs into the box are excellent, so he’s another positive.”

Stoke face Huddersfield on New Years Day looking to reduce the gap between them and their opponents, who sit seven points clear in 20th place.

Take part in our latest Stoke City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 13 Who is the current Stoke city number 9? Sam Vokes Saido Berahino Peter Etebo Lee Gregory

The Verdict

I have to agree with Higginbotham on Allen to a certain extent, but the Welsh international has not hit the heights of his previous career highlights.

Yes, Stoke continue to struggle, and it is fair that they need a collective performance to improve their league standings and push away from the relegation zone.

Stoke must beat Huddersfield on New Years Day to give themselves a chance of a good January.