Danny Higginbotham makes frank admission about his time at Sunderland

Former Sunderland defender Danny Higginbotham has offered an interesting insight into his time at the club, saying he should have done better at the Stadium of Light, with the fact that he didn’t down only to himself.

Higginbotham joined Sunderland from Stoke City during the summer of 2007, signing a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light for a fee reported to be worth around £2.5million – rising to £3million based on appearances.

However, the defender’s time with the Black Cats would be much shorter than expected, with Higginbotham returning to Stoke little more than a year later, after making just 22 appearances and scoring three goals for Sunderland.

Now it seems as Higginbotham does have some regrets about his stay at Sunderland, which he appears to be putting solely down to himself.

Taking part in a Twitter QandA on Wednesday afternoon, Higginbotham was asked by one fan how he had enjoyed his time at Sunderland, with the 41-year-old responding by saying: “Enjoyed it but should of done better and that was nobody’s fault other than my own.”

During Higginbotham’s one full season with Sunderland – the 2007/08 campaign – the Black Cats finished 15th in the Premier League table, just three points clear of the relegation places.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

When you look at the size of Sunderland and the position they were in at that time, this may have been an opportunity for Higginbotham to really prove himself at Premier League level and push on in his career.

The fact therefore that it ended as quickly as it did without little success will understandably be a source of disappointment for him, especially when you consider the length of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

It is however good to see that Higginbotham is at least taking responsibility for that himself, and you have to wonder what it is he feels he could have done better to improve his fortunes during his time with the club.