Danny Graham speaks out as Blackburn Rovers future remains uncertain

Danny Graham insists that he would “100 per cent” sign a new contract at Blackburn Rovers should a new deal be sent his way.

The 34-year-old is now into the final month of his contract at Ewood Park with his Rovers future beyond this season up in the air.

Graham has found regular game time hard to come by under Tony Mowbray this season. The striker has made 31 appearances in the Championship, but 20 of those have been substitute cameos.

The experienced forward has found the net three times across all competitions, taking his tally up to 56 goals since arriving from Sunderland in 2016.

Mowbray has some big decisions to make on some of his players’ futures at the end of the season, with the likes of Graham and Stewart Downing both out of contract at the end of the month.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, Graham has revealed that he would “100 per cent” sign a new deal and extend his stay at Ewood Park if he is offered a new contract.

He said: “If I got offered a new deal at the club would I sign it? 100 per cent.

“If I don’t then I’ve had a great four-and-a-half years and it’ll be time to move on and start a new adventure.

“We’ll wait and see what happens and cross that bridge when it comes to it.”

Graham will be looking to help Rovers break into the play-off positions between now and the end of the season, with Mowbray’s sitting 10th in the league standings and only three points off sixth.

The Verdict

I personally think that Blackburn should look to part ways with Graham this summer.

He’s now 34 years of age and isn’t getting any younger, and they should look to bolster their attacking options with fresh faces as they head into 2020/21.

Graham has been a fantastic servant for the club and was influential in their promotion from League One, but he is no longer an important player and he is in the latter stages of his career.