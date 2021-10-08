Danny Graham issues verdict on Ben Brereton Diaz amid prolific Blackburn scoring run

If there is one player who has shocked EFL fans this season so far it is Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz, who has used a rare summer experience to flourish in the Championship.

To the surprise of many, the 22-year-old was called up for the Chilean national team for their Copa America campaign, with Brereton qualifying through his mother who was born in the country.

He then became a cult hero in the country thanks to his performances and he got off the mark against Bolivia before registering an assist against Uruguay.

Adding the Diaz to his name has seemingly seen him hit heights he’s never reached before as after 11 Championship outings, Brereton is already on double figures with 10 goals and with a 61 per cent shot accuracy this season it feels like he rarely misses when given a chance.

One man who played with Brereton for a season and a half is veteran striker Danny Graham, and despite the younger man not showing his best form when partnered with the ex-Sunderland man, Graham always believed that his talent would shine through.

Bezza always had the attributes to develop into a goalscorer,” Graham told Footy Accumulators.

“I think a massive part of his form is down to confidence, and I honestly put his form down to getting the call from Chile to play in the Copa America.

“Scoring goals and assisting has given him massive belief and he’s brought that confidence back to Blackburn which is great to see.

“What Bezza has always been good at is travelling with the ball but he was just missing that end product. Now he is doing both.”

The Verdict

Having played with Brereton Diaz, Graham knows what he is all about and something just seems to have finally clicked.

He arrived at Rovers in January 2019 for a big fee from Nottingham Forest with a lot of potential, yet he failed to really live up to it in his first two-and-a-half years in Lancashire.

With Adam Armstrong’s departure this summer though someone had to step up to the plate and despite not being a like-for-like replacement, Brereton Diaz has done that.

His goal ratio is already on the way to beating Armstrong’s from last season and of course it’s unlikely he will keep up the record he’s currently on, but it’s a start and it’s sure to see the vultures circle from other clubs come January.