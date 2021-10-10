Danny Drinkwater issues Reading FC rallying call ahead of return to action

Reading have made a positive start to the 2021/22 season, picking up 16 points so far amidst transfer restrictions during the summer window.

The Royals had a difficult time adding to their squad over the summer, with free transfers and loan signings only being permitted to join the club.

That hasn’t stopped them from climbing up the table after a rough opening five games where they won just once, losing the other four.

One of their signings has urged his teammates to keep up their hard work as they get ready to return to Championship action next week.

Danny Drinkwater has been an important figure in Reading’s turnaround in form and he doesn’t want his teammates to drop off anytime soon.

Writing on his Instagram account, he said: “Nice little short break away in Spain after the last game…now hard work continues and try to push on!”

Drinkwater has made four appearances so far this season after signing on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Verdict

Drinkwater’s experience has been detrimental for Reading. Since he made his debut, the Royals have only conceded twice with his calmness on the ball and shielding of the back four being key.

His quality cannot go unsaid either, as Reading have a Premier League winning midfielder in their ranks and should still be in the peak of his career.

Should any points deduction come Reading’s way, Drinkwater will be vital in helping Reading steer clear of relegation.