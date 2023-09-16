Highlights Danny Cowley guided Lincoln City to historic success, including promotion back to the Football League and a remarkable FA Cup run.

The manager's first five signings, including players like Alex Woodyard and Sam Habergham, played crucial roles in the team's success.

Many of these players have continued their careers in non-league football, with clubs like York City, Hayes & Yeading, and Woking.

Danny Cowley made history at Lincoln City, guiding the club back to the Football League in 2017.

The former Concord Rangers and Braintree Town manager made the switch to Sincil Bank the year prior and immediately stamped his authority onto his new side.

The Imps finished top of the fifth tier, a 99-point finish enough to beat chasing Tranmere Rovers to the punch, winning 30 of the 46 league outings with just seven losses over the course of the season.

It proved to be a historic campaign for more than one reason, however, with a remarkable FA Cup run putting Lincoln in the headlines on multiple occasions.

The Imps swept aside Championship clubs Ipswich Town and Brighton before toppling top-flight outfit Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor to become the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals of the competition since 1914.

Following promotion back to the fourth tier, he led his side to promotion once again two seasons later, winning the League Two title after securing a play-off place in their debut campaign.

With the club on the up, Cowley was appointed Huddersfield Town manager in September 2019 before his latest managerial role at Portsmouth, taking the helm in 2021.

Back to Lincoln City, meanwhile, we take a look at the manager's first five signings which helped him put his name, and his squad, in the club's history books.

Alex Woodyard

A mainstay in Cowley's Braintree eleven, Woodyard played 44 times in the National League for the Iron as they recorded a play-off finish.

The England C captain immediately slotted into the Lincoln backline, registering 45 appearances in the red and white as City went on to secure their return to the Football League.

The 30-year-old enjoyed two enjoyable seasons in Lincolnshire, featuring in every league Two fixture the following year, before continuing an established career across the EFL.

The defender made the switch to Peterborough United in 2018 before moving to Tranmere Rovers and AFC Wimbledon, leaving the latter this summer to join York City.

Taylor Miles

The West Ham academy product was another player to reunite with Danny Cowley after impressing for Braintree Town.

Signing a one-year deal, Miles was unable to establish himself in the Lincoln ranks following loans to Boston United and former club Concord Rangers.

The 28-year-old has since gone on to play at the top-end of non-league football with moves to Hemel Hempstead, Chelmsford and Hayes & Yeading over recent years.

According to Transfermarkt, his current club is Hayes & Yeading.

Sam Habergham

Another member of the Braintree contingent, the Norwich City academy graduate recorded more than 170 appearances for the Iron during his four seasons in Essex.

The left-back played 43 times in Lincoln's title-winning campaign while possessing serious quality in the final third, registering ten goal contributions.

Injuries curtailed the back-end of his time at the club, featuring 33 times the following year, before returning to action in 2021 with Grimsby Town.

Following a short stint in Australia, the 31-year-old has returned to non-league football, playing for Wealdstone before signing for Woking this campaign.

Adam Marriott

An experienced goalscorer at non-league level, Marriott bolstered Cowley's forward options after experiencing limited game time at Stevenage.

The former Cambridge City man made eight starts in 25 appearances, scoring four times with three assists, before opting to drop down the divisions with Royston Town.

The 32-year-old has been a constant threat since returning to the National League, regularly getting on the scoresheet for King's Lynn, Barnet and Bromley - the latter his current club.

Jonny Margetts

A product of the Hull City academy, Margetts signed a one-year deal with Lincoln after a spell with Tranmere Rovers.

In his limited appearances, he scored five times for the Imps to help guide his new side to promotion at the first attempt.

The 29-year-old has since enjoyed a prolific return for non-league sides Frickley Athletic, Belper Town and Stamford before returning to Matlock Town this campaign.