Danny Cowley urges Portsmouth to make decision involving Marcus Harness

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has urged the club’s hierarchy to extend Marcus Harness’ stay at Fratton Park.

Harness will feature for Pompey during the 2022/23 campaign if they opt to take up the one-year option that is included as part of his existing contract.

However, if Portsmouth do not decide to make this particular move, the 25-year-old will become a free-agent in the summer.

A key player for Pompey this season, Harness has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in all competitions whilst he has also chipped in with two assists.

Having recently been handed a rest by Cowley in the club’s clashes with Oxford United and Burton Albion, Harness could potentially make his return to Portsmouth’s starting eleven when they face Doncaster Rovers tomorrow.

Pompey will move above Bolton Wanderers in the league standings if they beat Doncaster and Ian Evatt’s side slip up in their meeting the U’s.

Ahead of this game, Cowley has addressed Harness’ current situation at Portsmouth.

Speaking to The News about Harness, the Pompey boss said: “I think the lines of communication are always open.

“Like I’ve said numerous times before, I’m 99.9 percent sure the club are going to take that option.

“It will certainly be my strongest recommendation that they do.

1 of 20 Gassan Ahadme? Newcastle Norwich Southampton Wolves

“I believe Marcus has had a brilliant season up until this point. “He’s played a huge part in the success the team has had and he’s already reached double figures for goals and he’s always creating opportunities for others.” The Verdict It is somewhat of a surprise that Portsmouth haven’t already decided to extend Harness’ stay as he has demonstrated this season that he is more than capable of thriving in League One. When you consider that Pompey are unlikely to challenge for a play-off place during the closing stages of the current term, they will be competing in the third-tier again next season and thus keeping a player who has an excellent track-record of delivering the goods at this level is surely a no-brainer. By building a squad around Harness this summer, there is no reason why Pompey cannot launch a push for automatic promotion in the 2022/23 campaign. Having provided 48 direct goal contributions in League One in his career, Harness will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to this tally in Portsmouth’s upcoming clashes with Doncaster, Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town.