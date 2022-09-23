Danny Cowley speaks out over Portsmouth loan deal situation

Portsmouth are a club that has utilised the loan market well over the last two seasons – and current boss Danny Cowley has admitted to The News that adding players on a short-term basis has been ‘great’ and allowed them to bring in some talent they otherwise wouldn’t.

The club are currently in League One and have been striving to get back into the Championship for years now. So far, they have always fallen short but under Cowley this year, they are currently flying high and are sat in second place.

It means the side are well in the reckoning for a promotion spot right now and that is where they will want to stay come the end of the season. It comes down to some shrewd recruitment and some good use of the loan market too, with one of the latest names to come in being Dane Scarlett.

The Tottenham striker has played in nine league games so far this season in the league for Pompey and has already produced three goals and one assist. With the forward helping his side towards the top of the division, he could be key to the team this campaign – and it wouldn’t be possible without a short-term switch for the player.

Now, Danny Cowley has admitted that Portsmouth wouldn’t be able to sign his calibre of player or any young Premier League starlets without the ability to sign them on a short-term deal. Speaking to The News about the need for the club to utilise the loan market then, he said: “The loan system is not for everyone, supporters naturally always like players to be the club’s own.

“But the reality is loans allow us to sign the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Josh Griffiths, Dane Scarlett and Hayden Carter.

“We are not in a position to get them permanently, but the fact their parent clubs are willing to trust us with their development is a positive – and it’s great to be able to work with these young players.” The Verdict Portsmouth have certainly been one of the teams in the EFL that have used the loan market to its full potential over the last two seasons or so. If you look at the names that Cowley has listed, it’s easy to see why. Bazunu was one of, if not, the best goalkeeper in his position in League One last time around. It’s why so many clubs were after his signature over the summer and Dane Scarlett and his credentials have already been listed. Portsmouth are reaping the rewards too. Second in the league, they are proof that if you can find a good balance between bringing in your own players and signing some young and exciting talent that is hungry to prove itself, it can be a winning combination and it has been so far this season. Cowley then will not be shying away from doing more short-term deals in the future it seems.