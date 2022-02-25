Danny Cowley speaks out on Portsmouth player return

Portsmouth have had to make do without Joe Morrell over the last couple of weeks and the good news for the Fratton Park outfit is that he should be back in contention for their game this weekend.

The player has not been sidelined through injury but through suspension and with 22 games in the league this season, he has been a big miss for Pompey. He’s been one of the mainstays in their team and boss Danny Cowley has admitted to Hampshire Live that he is glad to see him return.

The club are currently in the top half of the League One table and remain just nine points off the play-off places with three games in hand. The potential to grab a top six spot then is certainly there and having Morrell back will be a boost.

As Danny Cowley tries to ensure that his side can handle the run-in and win their important games in hand, he will need as many of his regular starters fit and available as possible.

Now, Morrell is ready to return having had to miss the last three fixtures – although they managed to win all three games in his absence.

Speaking about the return of the player to Hampshire Live, Danny Cowley said: “It is great to have him back.

“He has been frustrated because he obviously anticipated he was going to be back on Tuesday but because of the postponement against Crewe, that wasn’t possible.

“It is great to have him back and particularly in an area where we are so short, it’s fantastic to have his availability.”

Last time out against Shrewsbury though, the two Pompey midfielders who featured in his absence – Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson – filled in admirably. The former worked hard all game and the latter even got his name on the scoresheet.

Morrell then may have to wait even longer to get into the starting eleven again but could at least be available off the bench now.

The Verdict

You would imagine that Danny Cowley won’t change a winning team. Even if Morrell was a mainstay before his ban, their performances over the last three fixtures have been superb while he has been out of action.

It would be harsh on either of the two current midfielders to drop them in favour of the returning Morrell – so I could see him sitting on the bench for a little while longer yet at Fratton Park.

It shouldn’t matter for the Portsmouth boss though, who will still be delighted to have another option available to him. Even if he just comes off the bench, it is always good to have the option there if they need it.

The play-offs are certainly still on for the club and especially with most of their players available. It’s just vital now that they don’t let their standards slip and continue to pick up the points where possible.