Danny Cowley shares Portsmouth team news ahead of Lincoln City showdown

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has confirmed that whilst John Marquis could be in contention to feature for the club in their showdown with Lincoln City tomorrow, Paul Downing will miss the trip to Sincil Bank due to injury.

Marquis has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for Pompey’s recent clashes with Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon as a result of a tendon issue.

In the forward’s absence, Portsmouth managed to seal maximum points from both of these fixtures as they moved up to ninth in the League One standings.

Downing has experienced a frustrating 2021/22 campaign to date as he has been limited to two league appearances.

After recovering from a hamstring injury earlier this month, the 30-year-old has now suffered another setback as he has picked up an issue with his calf.

Set to face Lincoln on Tuesday, Portsmouth could potentially move above Oxford United in the league standings if they beat their opponents at Sincil Bank.

Ahead of this clash, Cowley has offered an update on Downing and Marquis.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about Downing, the Pompey boss said: “We’ve lost Paul Downing.

“Paul has felt his calf last Monday, so he came back and played in the Wycombe game and then frustrating for him.

“He just can’t buy a run at the moment and can’t buy any luck but that that has left us pretty short in the defensive department.”

Making reference to Marquis, Cowley added: “We will obviously train and then find out.

“We will certainly hope he [Marquis] is [fit enough to play] because we could definitely do with his energy and particularly his pressing.”

The Verdict

Although Portsmouth were able to beat Wycombe and Wimbledon without Marquis, his return to action would unquestionably provide the club with a boost.

In the 16 league games that he has played for Pompey this season, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions whilst he has also chipped in with three assists.

If he is fit enough to feature in tomorrow’s fixture, Marquis will unquestionably be determined to deliver the goods for his side as Portsmouth look to move up the League One standings.

As for Downing, it could be argued that Cowley may find it beneficial to ease the defender back into action when he is fit enough to make his return.