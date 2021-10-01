Danny Cowley shares injury update on Portsmouth duo ahead of Sunderland clash

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has revealed that whilst Miguel Azeez is now fully fit, he is not likely to feature for the club in their clash with Sunderland tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Connor Ogilvie has returned to training and could be in line to play for Pompey at the Stadium of Light.

Azeez was forced to watch on from the sidelines earlier this week due to a groin injury as his side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Burton Albion in League One.

The 19-year-old has only made one appearance for Portsmouth since joining the club on loan from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Ogilvie has missed the last four league games as a result of his issue but could now be in contention to make his return to action against Sunderland.

Portsmouth will head into this clash as underdogs due to the fact that Lee Johnson’s side currently lead the way in the third-tier.

Having failed to win any of their last eight games in all competitions, Pompey will be desperate to kick-start their 2021/22 campaign by producing a positive performance against the Black Cats.

Ahead of this clash, Cowley offered an update on Azeez and Ogilvie.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about whether Azeez is now fully fit, the Pompey boss said: “Yes.

“We just need to see how he responds to his training today [Thursday] and we will obviously have to see what England [Under-20] decide to do with him.

1 of 18 Changed stadium permanently? Yes No

“I think for us, to see how he is overnight for him to train tomorrow [today].

“We anticipate Saturday coming a bit too soon.”

Making reference to Ogilvie, Cowley said: “Connor has trained today [Thursday] and we are hopeful he will be available.

“We have all seen that we could do with him.”

The Verdict

If Ogilvie is fit enough to start for Portsmouth, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to help his side secure an eye-catching result at the Stadium of Light.

A stand-out performer at this level for Gillingham last season, the defender managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 7.04 in the third-tier as he illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving in this division.

As for Azeez, the teenager will be hoping to showcase his talent when he is ready to make his return to action.

In order to minimise the risk of Azeez suffering another injury setback, Cowley should consider easing the midfielder into action.