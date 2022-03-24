Danny Cowley shares his thoughts on Portsmouth’s goalkeeping situation

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is keeping an open mind regarding Pompey’s goalkeeping situation next season.

At present, Portsmouth have Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu occupying the number one role, with the 21-year-old having made 36 appearances for Pompey this season.

In those matches, Bazunu has kept an impressive 15 clean sheets – the joint highest in Sky Bet League One so far this campaign.

However, Portsmouth also have Alex Bass on the books in the goalkeeping department.

Bass, displaced by Bazunu this season, left the club on loan in the January transfer window, moving to Sky Bet League Two side Bradford City.

23-year-old Bass has appeared 13 times for the Bantams so far, keeping three clean sheets.

With Gavin Bazunu set to return to Manchester City in the summer, and Bass set to return to Portsmouth, Danny Cowley said he was keeping an open mind about the number one spot going into next season.

“For us, it’s always to keep an open mind about next season.” Cowley explained to The News.

“The main focus for us with Alex at the moment is just to play regularly, get a real run of games and try to find that rhythm which will allow him to be the goalkeeper we all know he is capable of.”

“We watch back all of his Bradford clips and games, we’re in regular contact with Alex and continue to monitor his progress, but it’s great to see him playing because he has been short of football.

“With every professional footballer, you are under the microscope every single day. Your job is to perform day in, day out at training and then on match-days.

“Ultimately, that’s what Alex is doing – and I know he is going to be much better for that run of games.”

Offering his verdict on how Bass is getting on at Bradford, Cowley said he wasn’t expecting much early on, but that he has been impressed in recent weeks.

“We said we’d let Alex have 10 games to settle in before we started to really assess how well he was doing.” Cowley explained to The News.

“As it has turned out, the 11th and 12th games were both clean sheets, which is good, and we’ll continue to monitor him.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley certainly has a big decision on his hands next summer.

Portsmouth will once again be looking to challenge at the top end of the League One table next campaign, and may be tempted to try and pry Gavin Bazunu away from Manchester City for another season-long loan after some impressive performances this season.

Meanwhile, Pompey have their own young goalkeeper on the books, who is keen to force his way into the side.

Much will likely depend on just how well Alex Bass does at Bradford City as the season comes to an end.