Danny Cowley shares Hayden Carter update after Portsmouth’s victory over Shrewsbury

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that the decision to substitute Hayden Carter during last night’s clash with Shrewsbury Town was a purely tactical move.

Carter was replaced at half-time in this fixture by Marcus Harness as Pompey switched from a three-man defence to a two-man partnership at centre-back.

Before this substitution occurred, Pompey initially fell behind as Luke Leahy gave Shrewsbury the lead in the 14th minute.

Aiden O’Brien levelled proceedings for Portsmouth as he slotted home from close range.

Shrewsbury were then reduced to ten-men when Josh Vela was dismissed for a poor tackle on Ronan Curtis.

As a result of this red card, Portsmouth were given more freedom to attack in this fixture and thus Harness was brought on in the second-half by Cowley as the club searched for a winning goal.

With the game seemingly heading towards a draw, Louis Thompson managed to seal all three points for his side as he netted a stunning effort in the 84th minute.

After this clash, Cowley confirmed that Carter’s early withdrawal was a tactical decision and had nothing to do with any potential injury scare.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about the defender, Cowley said: “Hayden was excellent.

“I’ll be honest, I wish I hadn’t taken him off in hindsight.

“I thought he was good, really good.

“It was just tactical.

“We were three [centre-backs], they had gone to pressing with one [man], so we only needed two to beat their one in a plus one.

“When you play against ten men, you’ve got to get your maximum width because you have got to move the ball quickly and create the space.

“That was the tactic.

“We went to a two and a one, two wing-backs, then we had one, one, something like that.”

The Verdict

This particular tactical change proved to be a wise decision by Cowley last night as Portsmouth sealed all three points at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Portsmouth fans will be pleased to hear that Carter wasn’t substituted due to an injury as he has managed to produce some encouraging displays since sealing a loan move to Fratton Park during the January transfer window.

Particularly impressive during Pompey’s 4-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers earlier this month, Carter managed to make three tackles and two interceptions in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.81.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the coming weeks, the defender could potentially help Portsmouth move up the League One standings.