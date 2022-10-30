Danny Cowley shares fresh injury update on Portsmouth figure after Shrewsbury showdown

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has confirmed that Joe Rafferty has suffered a fresh injury setback.

The defender had to undergo surgery on a stomach injury that he sustained earlier this season and was making progress in terms of his road to recovery from this issue.

However, since returning to training earlier this month, Rafferty has picked up a problem with his groin which will require him to undergo an operation.

Before going under the knife, the 29-year-old will see a specialist in the coming days.

Unable to call upon the services of Rafferty yesterday, Portsmouth decided to deploy Zack Swanson at right-back in their clash with Shrewsbury Town.

Elliott Bennett opened the scoring for Shrewsbury in the 26th minute of this clash as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Pompey delivered an immediate response to this goal as they levelled proceedings via a strike from Swanson.

Despite having 75% of the ball in this clash, Portsmouth were forced to settle for a point as they failed to make a breakthrough in the second-half.

After his side’s meeting with the Shrews, Cowley shared an update on Rafferty.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent (as cited by The News), Cowley said: “We got some really bad news on Joe Rafferty, he needs another operation.

“So that’s going to be a real tough one for all of us to take, particularly Joe, and that’s just the way (it’s been going).

“I don’t know yet (how long he’ll be out for).

“He’ll get to the specialist and we’ll get that opinion.”

The Verdict

This is a cause for concern for Portsmouth as Rafferty is now set to be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future due to his latest injury setback.

Before picking up his first problem, the defender made seven appearances in League One for Pompey.

With Rafferty unavailable for selection, Swanson is expected to keep his place in the side for the club’s upcoming fixtures.

Having recorded an impressive Sofascore match rating of 7.70 against Shrewsbury, Swanson will be confident in his ability to help Pompey secure some positive results.