Danny Cowley shares Ellis Harrison injury update following Portsmouth’s latest display

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has revealed that Ellis Harrison suffered an ankle injury during yesterday’s EFL Trophy clash with Sutton United and is now set to undergo a scan to determine the severity of this issue.

Pompey would have been hoping to back up their recent victory over Sunderland by producing a positive performance in yesterday’s showdown with their League Two opponents.

However, Sutton managed to seal all three points in this group stage fixture thanks to goals from Isaac Olaofe and Louis John.

In what turned out to be an evening to forget for Portsmouth, the club’s misery was compounded by Harrison’s injury as he limped off during the second-half of the fixture.

Pompey had already made three substitutions before the forward picked up a knock and thus had to play the closing stages of the game with ten-men.

Whilst Portsmouth will be determined to get back to winning ways this weekend when they face Rotherham United in League One, Harrison may not be fit enough to feature in this fixture.

Making reference to the forward’s injury, Cowley admitted that it doesn’t look good as Harrison is currently suffering from a swollen ankle.

Speaking to The News about the 27-year-old, the Portsmouth boss said: “With Ellis, it was a terrible tackle on him, their player has really left it on him.

“It’s a straight red for me.

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch it back.

“I’ve got to be honest, I didn’t think it was (bad) live, so I have to be fair to the referee.

“But when I watched it back in slow motion he went right over the ball and Ellis has been left with a swollen ankle.

“It doesn’t look good, we will have a scan in the morning [today].

“It’s swollen, which means it’s angry, so we will have to see how it settles.”

The Verdict

For Harrison’s sake, he will be hoping that his injury is not too serious as he will be desperate to play a key role for Portsmouth in the coming months.

The forward managed to showcase his talent last month by scoring a hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy.

Whilst Harrison has yet to find the back of the net in the third-tier for Portsmouth this season, he does possess a wealth of experience at this level as he has made 141 appearances in this division during his career to date.

By using his knowledge of League One to his advantage when he is fit enough to feature for Pompey, the forward could potentially provide some much-needed competition for John Marquis who is currently the club’s first-choice striker.