Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth transfer plan for January window revealed

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that he hopes to raid Championship clubs to add to this squad in the January transfer window.

The market opened on Saturday and Cowley has wasted no time in putting his plans in place.

The News revealed Cowley’s plans for the window with the former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss hoping to be creative in his approach.

According to The News, the Pompey boss will be focussing his attention on second tier players who are in the final year of their deals and might be able to cancel the remainder of their contracts.

Cowley made it clear that he would like to recruit at least four new players before the end of the window with a central defender and a physical presence up front on the shopping list.

However, The News also revealed that the Pompey boss will be working on a ‘one in, one out’ policy at Fratton Park as he looks to move on some high earners, with John Marquis potentially on that list as well.

The Verdict

It’s a shrewd move from Cowley looking to recruit Championship players. It’s also an expensive gamble as those players with that experience will not come cheap to a club in League One.

In addition to that, Portsmouth do have a number of high earners themselves in the final year of their contracts like John Marquis, Michael Jacobs and Ellis Harrison.

Their futures may have to be resolved first before Cowley adds to this squad for the second half of the season with fresh bodies needed to add to the promotion push.