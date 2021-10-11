Danny Cowley set to make key decision over Portsmouth player

Portsmouth are set to take on Sutton United in midweek in their next Papa John’s Trophy tie but boss Danny Cowley has a dilemma on his hands, admitting to Hampshire Live that he may pick Ronan Curtis for the game and that it is ‘absolutely an option.’

The Pompey boss has another tie in the Papa John’s Trophy this week and although the competition sometimes sees an element of squad rotation and more youth given a chance, there is a possibility that Cowley may decide to start Curtis in the fixture.

The 25-year old has been a mainstay in the side so far this season and has featured in 11 League One games up to this point. He’s bagged two goals and one assist and has looked as lively as ever for the Fratton Park outfit, with the Irishman cementing himself as an important piece of the puzzle at the club over recent seasons.

However, the player will have to sit out their next league tie at the weekend due to an accumulation of yellow cards. The ban means he will have to sit on the sidelines for that game – but it does mean that he may get the nod in midweek instead.

It would be a chance for the Irishman to get 90 minutes in his legs in a week when he might not otherwise – and would also give Pompey the chance to grab an important win in the competition, having been beaten in their last Papa John’s Trophy fixture against Wimbledon.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about the decision to play the 25-year old, he said: “It is absolutely an option for us, definitely. He is obviously suspended on Saturday so it is definitely an option for us.”

Their game at the weekend is against Rotherham but with Curtis unable to feature, the Millers can count themselves lucky they won’t have to come up against him. Sutton on the other hand may have to brace themselves.

The Verdict

Ronan Curtis is a very good player at League One level and has proven to be an important asset for Portsmouth.

It’s essential that he keeps his fitness up and continues to get games in his legs, as the more action he gets, the more he is able to thrive and continue producing to a high standard each week.

Curtis having to miss the Rotherham game is a blow, as it could be quite an important game. However, he could still be in action this week, which is good news for Pompey fans who wanted to see him play again.

It could benefit both parties then, as Curtis could continue to get some action and Portsmouth could use his creativity and finishing in midweek as they try and get their Papa John’s Trophy campaign back on track.