Danny Cowley set for Portsmouth transfer call

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told Hampshire Live that he now has a decision to make over the future of Jay Mingi after seeing his side pick up several injuries in midfield.

Shaun Williams is likely to miss the rest of the season with a spinal injury, Joe Morrell will miss the next three games through suspension, Louis Thompson has only played one full game this campaign and Ryan Tunnicliffe has hardly played since the end of October.

This combination of issues has left Pompey very thin on the ground in terms of midfield options, which means that Mingi could be in line for a call up to the senior squad despite the club having previously planned to loan the youngster out until the end of the season.

Speaking about the situation recently, Cowley was quick to state the following on Mingi:

“We are going to make a call off the back of diagnosing Shaun Williams’ injury, seeing what options there are for Jay and trying to make a good decision for everybody. There’s definitely a strong possibility now that he will stay in the building.”

Quiz: Did Portsmouth win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Accrington Stanley (A) Won Lost Drew

Mingi is currently recovering from a shoulder injury but his level of contact training is reduced due to the nature of the blow that he took to it.

The youngster is yet to have made an appearance for Pompey this season.

The Verdict

This is a big chance for Mingi to prove himself at first team level if he is handed a chance to impress and it will be interesting to see how Cowley looks to involve him moving forwards.

Portsmouth will no doubt be counting themselves lucky that they didn’t loan the 21-year-old out as he now offers a very useful option at a time when the games are coming thick and fast.

It will be a big ask for such a young player to come in and perform consistently every week but it is clear that the manager has faith in him.

Mingi will no doubt be keen to take his chance if he is called upon.