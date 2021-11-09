Danny Cowley sends Portsmouth transfer warning

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told Hampshire Live that he expects the club to once again miss out on their top targets in the January transfer window.

The South Coast club experienced their fair share of frustrations during the summer transfer window as they struggled to get their first choices through the door at Fratton Park and in the end were left with some players that weren’t necessarily top of their list to bring in.

Pompey currently sit 14th in the Sky Bet League One table, with Cowley looking to use the upcoming transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen in some key areas in order to get his side moving up the standings.

However the Portsmouth boss was quick to stress recently that it will be tough for his side to secure all of their top targets in January:

“Like we saw in the last window, if we got all of our first choices we would have been fine.

“Unfortunately for Portsmouth at the moment, like we saw in the last window, we couldn’t get out first choices in League One. There were other clubs that took our first, second and sometimes third choices and that is just the reality.”

Despite not landing the players that they wanted initially, Pompey were still able to oversee an overhaul of the squad that has yet to really pay off so far.

It has been stated previously that Cowley will be looking to improve in both attack and defence as he eyes reinforcements.

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see what type of players Pompey bring in during the window as there are bound to be plenty of names that they have in mind.

They brought in a host of new faces over the summer, with some having had a bigger impact than others so far.

So therefore they will want to bring in players who will improve the squad that they already have, which is something that is easier said than done.

It means that the club are unlikely to be too busy, with there likely to be one or two new additions whilst they also try to offload some fringe players who failed to secure a move away over the summer.