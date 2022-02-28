Danny Cowley sends message to Portsmouth players about supporters

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told The News that the club’s supporters just want the players to have a go in every game that they play.

The experienced former Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town manager made the comments in the wake of seeing his side come back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Fleetwood Town at the weekend.

With 44 minutes on the clock Pompey had been hit three times by the Cod Army before Ronan Curtis gave his side hope when he dispatched a penalty just short of half time. Marcus Harness and Aiden O’Brien completed the remarkable comeback with the final goal being scored in the 95th minute of added time.

Now Cowley has opened up on what both he and the fans expect from the players every time they run out on the pitch at Fratton Park:

“The Pompey fans just want you to have a go.

“I say to the players all the time, it’s not rocket science, fight, give it everything you’ve got, energy, intensity and aggression, fight for every ball, play with heart and play with a passion, and they will be fine with you.”

That result leaves Pompey sitting 10 points off the final play-off spot with a game in hand on sixth place Sheffield Wednesday and several other clubs around them in the top half.

Next up for Cowley’s side is another home clash with Oxford United tomorrow night.

The Verdict

This was a big moment for Pompey and with plenty of games in hand to make up on their competitors, it could prove to be a vital point in the long run.

Cowley will no doubt feel frustrated that his side conceded so many goals in just one half of football but at the same time they fought back well and got something from the game.

The thrill of the result could now give his side momentum as they seek to make the play-offs before the campaign is out.

However they must now be wary that there isn’t much room for error as we head towards the final 10 games of the season in the third tier.