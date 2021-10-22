Danny Cowley sends defiant Portsmouth message

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told The News that he is determined to prove people wrong as he looks to get his side out of their current slump in form.

The South Coast outfit have only registered one victory in their last 12 matches across all competitions and as a result the experienced manager has come under increasing pressure.

Their woes were highlighted most recently by a heavy 4-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town and as a result they will desperately be looking to bounce back this weekend as they take on Accrington Stanley.

However Cowley has been in a defiant mood of late and was quick to send out the following message recently:

“Some people have written me off all my life. I have spent my whole life proving people wrong.

“I am much better in this moment than at certain times of my career when people put you on a pedestal. They think you can walk on water, which makes me feel uncomfortable because I know I can’t and I know I’ll only disappoint them.”

Pompey face an Accrington side who are currently four points ahead of them in 10th and perhaps most crucially, very much in form under John Coleman.

It is now up to the South Coast club to pick up their first away victory since winning away at Fleetwood Town on the opening day of the season.

The Verdict

It isn’t at all enjoyable to see a manager struggling, let alone one of Danny Cowley’s stature and reputation and he will know that results have to turn quickly.

There is a clear lack of confidence within the team after shipping four goals against both Rotherham United and Ipswich Town and the perhaps the most important thing this weekend will be on trying to get a clean sheet.

If they can keep things tight at the back, they do have the quality to take their chances in the final third and score some goals of their own.

Make no mistake, Cowley needs a victory of some form this weekend otherwise his position could come under serious threat.