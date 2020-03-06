Danny Cowley reveals what Huddersfield Town must do to pull off surprise win over Leeds United

Danny Cowley has insisted that he knows what his Huddersfield Town side need to do to secure victory over Leeds United.

The Whites are on a five-match unbeaten run at present which has seen them strengthen their hold over an automatic promotion spot with just 10 games to go.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are five points clear of third-place Fulham, and will be hoping to at least maintain that advantage this weekend.

While Leeds are favourites, Huddersfield Town will be hoping that they have what it takes to pull off an upset.

Back-to-back victories for the Terriers have moved them up to 17th in the table – however they remain just four points clear of the drop zone.

But speaking ahead of the clash at Elland Road, Cowley has insisted that his side are ready for the test.

DC: “We need to make sure that we match that and that we cause Leeds a problem when we have the ball.” “A lot’s changed since we last played them. “We’ve had a successful window, and we’ve had time on the grass to work, develop and build those new partnerships.” #htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 6, 2020

DC: “We’re clear on what we need to do to keep getting those three points. “We focus on the process and getting that consistency, I don’t think we’ve mastered that as of yet, but there’s no better place than tomorrow to start.”#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 6, 2020

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Cowley said: “Leeds play fast, furious football.

“Their movement is outstanding, it’s the best in the league. “They ask an awful lot of questions of you defensively, there’s no doubt about that.

“We need to make sure that we match that and that we cause Leeds a problem when we have the ball.

“A lot’s changed since we last played them.

“We’ve had a successful window, and we’ve had time on the grass to work, develop and build those new partnerships.”

“I think we go into this game as underdogs, that’s never a bad thing in a derby.

““We’re excited for the game, we’re looking forward to the intensity and the atmosphere.

“We know we’ve had two good performances last week, but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves.

“We’re clear on what we need to do to keep getting those three points.

“We focus on the process and getting that consistency, I don’t think we’ve mastered that as of yet, but there’s no better place than tomorrow to start.”

Can you name the club that these 15 ex-Huddersfield Town stars play for now? Have a go!

1 of 13 Firstly, where is Laurent Depoitre playing now? Standard Liege Gent Genk Club Brugge

The verdict

It could be a tricky test for Leeds United.

Danny Cowley’s side have shown real improvements in recent weeks and will be confident of getting a surprise result against their West Yorkshire rivals.

Of course Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be favourites, and given their recent form you’d be foolish to bet against them getting another win.

If they do, they’ll be well on the way to securing promotion.