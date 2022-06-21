Danny Cowley reveals update over player signings at Portsmouth

Portsmouth will want to try and push on next season in their bid for a promotion back to the Championship – but Danny Cowley has revealed to The News that he will need to look for ‘value’ when it comes to signing players this summer.

Pompey have not been blessed with vast amounts of riches but they have been able to get by on the deals they have been able to do so far over the last few seasons. It’s helped them to continue to get near the top end of the League One table but they just haven’t done quite enough to get that elusive promotion.

Cowley will be hoping he can do enough this summer to finally get them there – but again, he might not have too much money to work with when it comes to transfer dealings it appears.

There are plenty of diamonds in the rough to be found and plenty of shrewd, cheap moves that can be completed if you look in the right areas. That appears to be what Portsmouth will have to do yet again, with Cowley revealing to The News that when he is on the hunt for fresh faces, he will have to look for ‘value’ in his potential signings.

Speaking about it, he said: “I don’t think we want to talk about finance. For us, we’re clear on what the budget is and we are trying to find the very best value for the players that are available to us.

‘That’s ultimately our challenge.” Cowley then may have to work hard to locate the right kind of players that could be available on the cheap or on a free. There will be plenty of players out there now, especially now the retained lists have been released – and Pompey may have to work in the bargain basement and take a look at these lists for these new signings this summer it appears. The Verdict Danny Cowley has proven his worth as a manager already and if there is anybody who can get the best out of a squad or of players that you might have to sign on the cheap in the EFL, it is him. He worked within his means to get Lincoln firing and has managed to lead Portsmouth towards the top end of the third tier during his time in charge there so far too. Given extra resources, he would surely be able to lead them into the play-off spots with relative ease. As things stand though, Pompey do not have an endless budget. They do not have pots full of cash and they might need to sell one or two to even think about spending fairly big fees it appears. Cowley though will be familiar with most of the Football League from his time as a manager and will know where to find a bargain. He will have to use that knowledge then this summer it seems – and it could work in favour of Pompey.