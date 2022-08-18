Danny Cowley reveals transfer bids for two Portsmouth players

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that two players could be out the exit door this summer, with bids for two players received in the last week.

The Fratton Park outfit have had a solid start to the new season, pushing into the top six in League One with two wins and two draws including a 4-1 win over Cambridge in their last fixture.

Now, the manager is looking to continually tinker with his squad and ensure it is at the best level to stay in the promotion spots this campaign.

It means the club could be set to allow two players to move on this summer to free up space – and those two names are Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe. With both available in transfer deals this window, Cowley has now revealed to The News that both of the players have had bids for their services.

Freeman has played in only 19 league games for Portsmouth since his move to the club but it appears as though he is not in Danny Cowley’s Pompey plans this campaign. There has been plenty of interest in his services from the likes of Hull and Burton eager to sign the player and now an official bid has been lodged – although it is unclear which team has made the move.

Even Ryan Tunnicliffe, who has featured in 31 league games with eight goal contributions, is available for transfer this summer and now Cowley has also revealed that bids have been made for his services too – and it means there could soon be a double exit from Fratton Park.

Speaking to The News about the bids, he said: “There was an offer in yesterday for Kieran and a couple for Ryan last week. I don’t quite know where it’s at, it’s with the powers above while we focus on a three-game week.

“There’s clarity there with them both, there’s definitely clarity, though. Both boys are really good players and absolutely want to play.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has experience of dealing with a team at this level and having managed higher with Huddersfield too, the manager knows what he is doing in League One based on his experience.

Last year, the club and their fans would likely have wanted to be closer to the top six than they were but had to instead settle for a top half league finish. This season though, anything less than a play-off berth would be a disappointment to both the Pompey boss and the supporters of the side.

Considering the first-team squad that Cowley is building too, there is every chance they could be near the promotion places. However, with the signings he is making, other players will have to make way to free up room in the budget and the squad. It appears that Freeman and Tunnicliffe will be the two who are shown the door and there appears to be teams wanting to sign them too.

Once the transfer deals are done, it could mean more signings can be made by Portsmouth – and could mean they are even better prepared for a promotion bid in League One this season.