Danny Cowley reveals thoughts on potential Portsmouth player deal

With interest mounting in the services of Jay Mingi, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has now spoken to Hampshire Live about potentially letting him go for the remainder of the campaign.

That could happen, with the player potentially allowed to return to Fratton Park this month if he fancies a new short-term challenge elsewhere until the end of the current campaign.

The youngster was snapped up by Portsmouth over summer and while he hasn’t had any chance to get gametime for his new club yet, he was sent out on loan and has impressed in that short-term deal.

That agreement saw Mengi move to Maidenhead United and while it is a step down from League One – they currently compete in the National League – he has shown he is well up to that standard so far.

With eight games (and seven starts), he has so far managed one goal and has looked bright despite being just 21-years-old and having very little other experience in the EFL so far.

It looks like he could eventually feature more regularly for Portsmouth, with the player seemingly highly-rated by Danny Cowley and those at Fratton Park. That would mean a loan deal looks more likely than anything this window – and it may not be with Maidenhead, with the boss revealing to Hampshire Live that there are plenty of interested parties.

Speaking about the player, he said: “Jay has got a lot of interest from a lot of clubs from League Two and the National League. He’s done very, very well at Maidenhead.

“I know Maidenhead are very keen to extend until the end of the season. Unfortunately, he dislocated his shoulder in a training match so that looks like it will keep him out for somewhere between two and four weeks. There’s a lot of interest and hopefully, that won’t put off the interest because he’s in a really good place to attack the second half of the season.”

It looks then like he won’t be getting action at Pompey, so another loan deal looks likely. It remains to be seen whether Maidenhead will be able to hold onto him for a bit longer though or whether one of these other suitors can swoop in and seal a deal for him now he is back at his parent club for the time being.

The Verdict

Jay Mingi is young and looks fairly talented, so it is no surprise to see many chasing his services for the next part of the campaign.

The defender has been solid for Maidenhead United so far and has already been quite regular in the team despite his age. It shows the esteem in which he is held and based on his showings in that division so far, it has led to plenty more clubs being interested in his services.

Maidenhead United would have to be the frontrunners considering the fact that he is already settled there, is well-established in the team and would be familiar with his surroundings. However, if teams further up the table do make an official bid then it would be hard to turn them down.

A side like Wrexham, who are harbouring play-off and promotion ambitions, could be a good setup to get involved with. However, it might also mean less gametime for Mingi, so he will have to consider his options wisely and think about what would be better suited for him.