Danny Cowley reveals tactical dilemma ahead of Portsmouth’s hosting of Ipswich Town

Portsmouth were on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline at Rotherham United on Saturday and the result has given Danny Cowley a lot to consider.

Pompey had switched to a back three fairly successfully before the weekend, but the thrashing by the Millers has left Cowley questioning the system as he awaits the visit of Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town on Tuesday evening.

Cowley elaborated on his tactical dilemma when he spoke to Portsmouth.co.uk.

He explained: “You have to adapt with what you’ve got. You have to work with the personnel available and set them up to have success.

“Now we’ve got some who can play in a back three, but probably can’t play in a back four centrally, that’s just the truth. “Whether we like it or not, that’s just the facts. So we have to try to set that team up the best we can with what we have.” Despite sitting in 15th place after 12 matches, the Tractor Boys are the top scorers in League One and have threats from all angles. Sone Aluko broke his duck for the club in the form of a brace at Cambridge United at the weekend and with Bersant Celina expected to return to the starting XI for the club’s trip to Fratton Park, Cowley is left with plenty to contemplate. The Verdict

Danny Cowley speaks very eloquently in the media and giving his insight on why the back three may not work defensively with his group of players is refreshing to see. The former Huddersfield Town manager is clearly very concerned with Ipswich’s attacking threat and so he should be, this could be a very high scoring match if both teams are clinical. Paul Cook returning to Pompey will bring a certain intense atmosphere to the game and with just one point between the two sides a defeat may well heap pressure on Danny Cowley. The Pompey faithful appear more patient than they were with Kenny Jackett but a top six finish is still a minimum expectation, anything less would be deemed a failure.