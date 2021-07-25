Danny Cowley reveals significant recent Portsmouth transfer setback

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley says the club have seen deals to sign two young players collapse in the past few days.

It has already been something of a busy summer transfer window for Portsmouth, as they look to challenge for promotion to the Championship again next season.

The south coast club have already completed seven senior signings this summer, with Kieron Freeman, Jayden Reid, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Clark Robertson, as well as loanees Gavin Bazanu and Gassan Ahadme all joining the club.

However, it now seems as though there has been some recent disappointment for Portsmouth, that has cost them some potential other recruits who had apparently been on trial with the club ahead of the new campaign.

Providing an update on his club’s latest transfer business, Cowley told Hampshire Live: “We are where we are with trialists.

“We unfortunately had two players that we would have signed last week. That was a shame. “They were young boys and they really would have helped the squad if we had signed them.”

Portsmouth are set to begin their League One campaign on the 7th August, when they make the trip to Highbury to face Fleetwood Town.

The Verdict

This does look to be rather frustrating for those of a Portsmouth persuasion.

It seems as though Cowley is still keen, and still feels he needs, to add to his squad during what remains of the summer transfer window.

As a result, losing out on these two players will no doubt be a blow for those at Fratton Park, particularly with the Pompey manager’s belief that they would have improved the side, meaning they could have helped them in the battle for promotion.

However, it is worth remembering that Portsmouth have already made a fair few impressive signings this summer, and there is still plenty of time for them to add to their, so there shouldn’t be too much concern for them just yet.