Danny Cowley reveals significant player blow following Portsmouth’s victory over Burton

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has confirmed that Kieron Freeman has suffered ligament damage to his ankle and is now set to miss a considerable chunk of action.

The defender may need to undergo an operation to resolve this particular issue which he sustained during Pompey’s meeting with Oxford United.

Freeman also suffered concussion in this incident as he was replaced by Clark Robertson at the Kassam Stadium.

Portsmouth bounced back from their 3-2 defeat to Oxford by securing all three points in the absence of Freeman in last night’s meeting with Burton Albion.

Sean Raggett opened the scoring for Cowley’s side in the 33rd minute as he headed home from Michael Jacobs’ corner.

Jacobs then doubled Pompey’s advantage as he slotted past Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

Following the break, Burton pulled a goal back as Gassan Ahadme scored against his former side.

Portsmouth demonstrated some resilience to prevent the Brewers from levelling proceedings during the closing stages of this fixture as they picked up a victory in-front of their supporters at Fratton Park.

After this clash, Cowley shared an update on Freeman’s injury status.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about the defender, Cowley said: “When he got concussed on Saturday, he’s rolled his ankle as he’s landed.

“He’s ruptured his ATFL ligament which attaches the tibia to the fibula.

“It’s a bad one.

“We don’t know (how long he will be out for).

“We have to see a specialist on whether it requires an operation.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a concerning update for Portsmouth as Freeman is likely to be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future due to the nature of this issue.

Since sealing a move to Pompey last year, the 29-year-old has produced some promising performances for the club in League One.

Utilised predominantly as a centre-back by Cowley, Freeman has played 19 games for Portsmouth in the third-tier whilst he has also represented the club in the EFL Trophy, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.67 in League One, the defender will be hoping that his team-mates will be able to step up to the mark in his absence during the club’s upcoming fixtures.