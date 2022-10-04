Danny Cowley reveals potential playing time for 26-year-old

Portsmouth are set to be in action again tonight – but they won’t be playing League One football.

Instead, Pompey will be featuring in the Papa John’s Trophy against the Aston Villa Under-21 side. It gives boss Danny Cowley the chance to give his regular starters a rest and can allow the boss to bring some fringe players into the equation to see how they fare, as well as some names recovering from injury.

One such name is Denver Hume, who has spent a lot of time since his move to Fratton Park sidelined with an injury. He has had to endure plenty of time on the bench and out of the squad entirely then and has yet to even feature in League One for his new club this campaign.

However, it appears that he might get some minutes under his belt in the cup tonight, with Cowley claiming to the club’s official website that it will be ‘good to see him back in action’ ahead of their clash tonight – suggesting he could at the very least make the squad.

It will be positive news for the defender, who managed just seven starts for Portsmouth after his move to the club last season. Prior to that, he had made just four appearances for former club Sunderland in the same campaign, with no starts.

Hume then will be raring to get going and to prove his fitness and he could get the chance to do so tonight in the Papa John’s Trophy. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Cowley said: “We have the opportunity to bring some academy players into our group, while there will be others who need minutes. Josh Oluwayemi always impresses me in training – he’s very athletic and makes saves that don’t look possible at times.

“Joe Pigott is another great character, who’s really popular in the dressing room. He has a dry sense of humour and is good to be around. It will also be good to see Denver Hume back in action at Fratton Park and to get some minutes into him.”

The Verdict

It will be good for Portsmouth to shake things up tonight and to give those in the squad who are vying for more gametime or are fresh off an injury the chance to get back into contention.

Joe Pigott is a player who could quite easily be a first-team regular somewhere and the fact he is merely squad depth here now shows the level of the strikers that Portsmouth have available to them – which is a huge contrast when compared to earlier on in the summer transfer window.

Denver Hume also has the potential to be a really solid option for the club but he just hasn’t been able to get going because of these injuries. When the player is fit, he has shown flashes of his brilliance and the big issue is just getting him a consistent run in the team.

If he can get back in action tonight and prove his fitness, he could end up being much more prominent in the starting eleven going forward too.