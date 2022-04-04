Danny Cowley reveals positive Portsmouth team news ahead of Bolton clash

Danny Cowley has dished out some good news ahead of Portsmouth’s next game against Bolton, revealing that Shaun Williams could be available for the game and beyond as reported by The News.

The 35-year-old joined Pompey at the beginning of the campaign and has already become a first-team regular, featuring in 26 league games so far and not looking out of place in League One despite his age.

Having racked up 180 Championship appearances, it’s no surprise that he has adapted quickly to the third tier – which is why it has been a blow to see him sat on the sidelines over the last few weeks.

The player has been sidelined since January – so the club have had to make do without him for months now.

However, with the run-in set to be vital for Portsmouth, they’ll be delighted to hear that the midfielder could be back in the first-team soon.

The club are still in contention for a play-off spot and the more points that they can pick up now, the better. With Pompey sat in 10th place and with two games in hand on sixth-placed Sunderland, their fate could be very much in their own hands. They’re also only eleven points off the play-offs – so two wins in their games in hand would reduce that gap to five with six games to go.

It’s vital then for Portsmouth to start racking up the points – and the return of Shaun Williams could certainly help them.

Speaking about the player to The News, Danny Cowley said: “Shaun [Williams] has been training throughout this period [since Wycombe] and is ready for Bolton, so that has been a real positive.

“He has worked really hard behind the scenes to get himself back in a position where not only is he able to get over a nasty back injury, but return to match fitness and is always a good trainer.

“Shaun’s available for us as we go into a run of games which is ridiculous.”

The Verdict

Danny Cowley has managed to once again take Portsmouth near to where they want to be – they just need that final push to get into the top six and clinch that promotion they are desperate for.

The worst thing that could happen for them now is to see some first-team options sidelined. Instead, Pompey have gone the other way and have managed to get players back fit for the important run-in.

That could work in their favour and as we enter the final six or so games in the campaign, it could be vital to help them sneak into those play-offs. They’ll definitely be one of the teams in contention come the final few weeks of the season.

They just need to keep winning games week after week – and they’re well capable of doing that.