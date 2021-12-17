Danny Cowley reveals Portsmouth’s true stance on reported transfer target

Portsmouth have been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon defender Nesta Guinness-Walker (The Sun on Sunday (12.12.21, pg. 63)) but Danny Cowley dispelled the reports as false when zhe spoke to Portsmouth.co.uk this morning.

He said: “He’s a player we know well, who has come from Met Police originally and now gone to Wimbledon and done really well. I’ve watched him play left-back and he played centre-half against Wycombe in their last game and did really well. But, no, there’s no truth in it.”

Guinness-Walker has played in all but three of the Dons’ League One outings this season and appears to be gaining a lot of admirers at just 22 years old. Guinness-Walker has been deployed as a left midfielder and center back in his career and will have increased his value in the transfer market with that versatility displayed.

Cowley has previously explained that Pompey are likely to lose some players in the January window and may not be able to bring replacements in until the departures have been confirmed, due to their financial situation.

Guinness-Walker would be an impressive signing at Fratton Park with Lee Brown a reliable left-back for the level but not one that represents a long-term view.

The Verdict

Danny Cowley has altered Pompey’s style of play considerably since replacing Kenny Jackett at the helm towards the back end of last season. Bringing in younger players to mold that within the squad may be easier than changing the style of current Pompey players like the 31-year-old Lee Brown.

Pompey are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run in the third tier and have been able to reduce the gap between themselves and the play-off places to a single point as a result. Key man Marcus Harness could be a popular name in the January transfer window, but if Portsmouth can smartly reinvest any fees gained from player sales they could manipulate the window to their advantage.