Danny Cowley reveals Portsmouth’s stance on strike duo

Danny Cowley has poured cold water over two transfer rumours concerning Portsmouth whilst in conversation with The News.

Pompey have been linked with a move for Cambridge United forward Sam Smith, however, Cowley has confirmed that the 24-year-old is not currently being pursued.

A report from D3D4 Football then claimed that the south coast club are admirers of non-league sensation Alfie Rutherford, but similarly, the 23-year-old is not currently being assessed by the Pompey boss.

Speaking to The News about the latest Pompey rumours, Cowley said: “We know Alfie and he’s scored goals consistently in the lower leagues – and good on him.

“He’s a Pompey boy and we know him well. “He did very well at Dorking last year and we wish him well. “Alfie is a boy who scores goals wherever he goes and whoever he plays for – he scores regularly and good on him.

“There’s nothing in that, though. There’s nothing in either (player). “I know Sam and he’s a good player, but no.” The verdict Consistently looking a level above in the sixth-tier in English football last year, naturally Rutherford is likely to continue generating interest this summer. However, with Dorking winning promotion to the National League, it remains to be seen if he continues his football with the club who are quite evidently on an upward trajectory. As for Smith, he enjoyed success with the U’s last season, and with a contract expiring in 2023, he could be available for a cut-price fee. Vocal about his desire to re-sign George Hirst from Leicester City, it would seem that a striker is quite high up the priority list for Cowley this summer.