Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has insisted that Harry Jewitt-White will not be recalled from his loan spell at Havant & Waterlooville despite the club’s current crisis in midfield.

The 17-year-old joined the Hawks on a temporary basis during the January transfer window and is set to feature for the National League South side for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Before sealing this switch, Jewitt-White made three appearances for Pompey in the EFL Trophy.

In the absence of the midfielder, Portsmouth have suffered a number of setbacks which has left them short on numbers in this position.

Shaun Williams is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his back whilst Joe Morrell is set to miss the club’s next three league games after receiving a red card during Pompey’s meeting with Oxford United.

Cowley will only be to call upon the services of central-midfielders Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe when Portsmouth face Burton Albion at Fratton Park tomorrow.

However, despite this current selection crisis, the Pompey boss has ruled out the possibility of a recall for Jewitt-White.

Speaking to The News ahead of the club’s meeting with Burton about the midfielder, Cowley said: “Harry’s a young player and he’s not in Havant and Waterlooville’s squad at the moment.

“We’re Portsmouth Football Club.

“Harry’s a fine, young player learning his trade but he needs to go out and play non-league football.

“What I don’t want to do is call him back to make up the numbers, because he needs to play if he’s to develop and be the player we hope he can be.”

The Verdict

This is a wise call by Cowley as bringing Jewitt-White back from his temporary stint with the Hawks to fill a hole left in Pompey’s squad may have turned out to be an error.

Although the midfielder could have potentially featured in the third-tier for Portsmouth, he would have lost his place in the club’s side following the return of Morrell.

Providing that Jewitt-White is able to claim a regular spot in Havant & Waterlooville’s starting eleven, he may be able to make considerable strides in terms of this development.

This will put him in good stead heading into the 2022/23 campaign as he aims to take his game to new heights by playing a key role for Portsmouth at senior level.